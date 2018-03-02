What would time-travelling Putin do? ‘Prevent USSR’s collapse’

If Vladimir Putin was given a chance to go back in time and change one thing in Russia’s history, it would have been the collapse of the Soviet Union, the president told a media forum. He also claimed to be a decent cook.

The Russian president answered several speculative and personal questions at an event in Kaliningrad, including the one about living in another time and changing the past. Putin, who famously called the dissolution of the USSR the greatest geopolitical tragedy of 20th century, said he would have prevented its collapse if given the power to alter one thing in the past.

Putin added he personally prefers living in the present. “You see, all my ancestors were peasant serfs, and I am head of a state,” he explained. At the same time, Putin was apparently not keen on gazing into the future. The president said he would reject an offer of learning what would happen to him in five to 10 years.

Western MSM accuse Putin of starting 'new Cold War' https://t.co/Xki778TP20 — RT (@RT_com) March 2, 2018

Putin also gave a rare insight into some personal habits like a fondness for cooking his own meals. “I make salad. It’s really tasty, I’ll serve you some later,” he told the host of the event. He also revealed he never misses his daily workout.

The session came about two weeks before the upcoming presidential election in Russia, where Putin will seek his fourth term of office. The organization he joined on Friday is his election support group.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!