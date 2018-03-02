Up to 30 killed in fire at rehab centre in Baku, Azerbaijan – reports (VIDEO)
At least 30 people have been killed in a fire that engulfed a drug treatment center in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, according to local media.
Four people who sustained injuries have reportedly been taken to a local hospital.
The blaze, which broke out at the drug treatment center in the north of Baku early on Friday, has already been extinguished.
The causes of the fire are not yet clear; the investigation is ongoing.
Respublika Narkoloji Mərkəzində yanğın https://t.co/s9tgP2ZsA7pic.twitter.com/umRK0aASQo— Səhər Azeri (@SaharAzeri) March 2, 2018