Fire consumes ship moored in central Moscow (WATCH LIVE)

A vessel has caught fire on the Moskva River in Russia’s capital, with firefighting crews dispatched to contain the blaze. Footage from the scene shows the ship engulfed in flames.

The river vessel, moored near a shopping mall in central Moscow, caught on fire late on Thursday. The fire spread over some 200 square meters, engulfing the entire vessel. A fire ship and ground vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, the emergency services said in a statement.

No people were believed to be on board the ship, preliminary data released by the emergency services shows. However, firefighters are trying to minimize the risk of neighboring buildings catching on fire as well.

Despite the firefighters' efforts, the fire has consumed the entire ship, engulfing some 1000 square meters. A nearby ship, however, has been safely tugged away from the burning vessel.

A source in Moscow emergency services told TASS the burning vessel might have some 7 tons of fuel in its tanks.