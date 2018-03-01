WATCH LIVE: Putin delivers state of the nation address
01 March 201810:13 GMT
The address moved to security issues. Putin outlined the massive upgrade of the Russian military and the successes Russian forces achieved in Syria.
All the suggestions mentioned today are aimed at a single goal – a breakthrough in Russia's development.
Putin promised further reform of the way governmental bodies like the tax authorities or communal services interact with the people. Russia has been working on digitizing and streamlining this area, making the interaction less time-consuming and more accessible.
Putin calls for reducing the severity of punishment for economic crimes while making the criminal code tougher on crimes against the person.
Russia needs to reduce the share of state-owned businesses in its economy, Putin said. Privatizing banks, which had to be nationalized to improve Russia's banking sector, would be part of the solution.
Putin hails Russia’s record-high agricultural production this year and says the country needs to capitalize on this achievement by winning new foreign markets and developing the food industry.
Putin described his view on the sources of economic growth in the years to come, including strategic state-assisted investments, small businesses and the export of goods with high added value.
Putin outlined Russia’s macroeconomic situation, including its record-low level of inflation. He said this new reality gives businesses the certainty of long-term stability and allows them to invest into projects that take many years to realize. The people reap their own benefits, he added, in the form of cheaper bank loans.
The economic growth in Russia should be above the global average, Putin said. This is not wishful thinking; this is a goal that the government must work towards.
Russia needs to reform the rules for giving citizenship to talented and skilled people willing and able to help the country by living their lives here, Putin said.