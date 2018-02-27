2 dead, several injured as shooter surrenders to police in Russia’s Kazan

A shooter, who killed a police officer and injured two other people in the Russian city of Kazan on Monday, has been detained, and his alleged accomplice was shot dead by law enforcers, the local Investigative Committee said.

The shooter, who is reportedly a 34-year-old local man, opened fire with a rifle in the south of the city, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

The man fired shots at a local police officer and the Special Purpose Police Unit (OMON), which was dispatched to deal with the active shooter. At least three people, including a civilian, a police officer, and a special police officer were injured, according to police.

“According to preliminary data, a police officer, a National Guard serviceman and one local resident were wounded. They have been hospitalized. The National Guard member died in the hospital,” the local Interior Ministry said in a statement to TASS.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW