2 dead, several injured as shooter surrenders to police in Russia’s Kazan
The shooter, who is reportedly a 34-year-old local man, opened fire with a rifle in the south of the city, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.
The man fired shots at a local police officer and the Special Purpose Police Unit (OMON), which was dispatched to deal with the active shooter. At least three people, including a civilian, a police officer, and a special police officer were injured, according to police.
“According to preliminary data, a police officer, a National Guard serviceman and one local resident were wounded. They have been hospitalized. The National Guard member died in the hospital,” the local Interior Ministry said in a statement to TASS.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW