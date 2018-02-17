1 dead, 1 missing after explosion at factory in Dieppe, France (PHOTOS)

At least one person has been killed and another is missing following an explosion at a factory near the port in Dieppe, France on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion reportedly occurred at a facility owned by Saipol, which specializes in producing cooking oils. Local residents have been evacuated from the vicinity, and the authorities have set up a security cordon at 300 meters around the blast site. Emergency responders, including a helicopter, have been deployed to the scene.

Incendie à l'usine #Saipol de #Dieppe : intervention des pompiers à pied et mise en place d'un périmètre de sécurité de 300 mètres. https://t.co/k5MQyJaHAypic.twitter.com/4aNaqxdEh3 — Ville de Dieppe - Fr (@dieppefr) February 17, 2018

Local politician and former mayor of Dieppe Sebastien Jumel confirmed the death of one person, adding that another is missing and several people are in shock, as cited by France Bleu.

The blast took place around 10:30 am local time during routine maintenance at one of the factory's silos, Paris-Normandie reports. The two workers are reportedly subcontractors employed by Saipol. The main six-storey building in the complex was engulfed in flames but the blaze has been brought under control.

The plant reportedly refines crude oil for use in the manufacture of biodiesel, and employs a total of 40 people. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.