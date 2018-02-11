‘A Real Wonder Woman’: Irish artist on detained teen Palestinian activist (VIDEO)

An Irish artist has focused his lens on Ahed Tamimi, the teenage Palestinian activist who slapped an Israeli soldier in December last year and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Angered by the 17-year-old’s detention Jim Fitzpatrick, the artist famed for creating the iconic 1967 poster of socialist revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, turned to his weapon of choice — paint — to create an image of Tamimi entitled ‘There Is A Real Wonder Woman.’

Donald Trump’s recent decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has led to heightened tension in recent weeks, beginning with protests throughout the Muslim world and beyond. It was amid these protests that the Israeli soldiers paid Ahed Tamimi a visit. Her mother caught the incident on her phone and it soon went viral. Ahed’s case, and the case of her mother who has also been detained since the incident, has now gained global attention.

RT.com caught up with Jim at his home in Dublin to discuss his latest work and the treatment of Tamimi and hundreds of other Palestinian children at the hands of the IDF.

By David Fleming

