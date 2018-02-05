Machete-wielding man reportedly shot by guards near president's office in Tehran

A man wielding a machete was detected approaching the president's office in Tehran, according to the government-run Iran newspaper. Shots have reportedly been fired in the vicinity.

Police shot the man after he managed to get to the second security gate, according to the Shargh Daily.

The incident has been confirmed by a Tehran Province deputy governor-general, who said the attacker was wounded by security forces, journalist Kian Sharifi reported.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency cited Deputy Security Chief Hamid Reza Goudarzi as saying the 35-year-old male attacker had been taken to hospital. There is no information on his condition or a possible motive.

Security forces warned the man to drop the machete before opening fire on him, according to Fars news agency.