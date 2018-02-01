Moscow proposes that US halt spy plane flights near Russian borders
Russia’s FSB releases video of special ops breaching ISIS member’s safe house

An FSB unit makes entry into a terrorist safe house in Nizhny Novgorod / FSB
The FSB has released a video showing a Special Forces team making entry into a terrorist’s safe house in Nizhny Novgorod, where a suspected Islamic State member plotted an attack on Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

The footage shows an entry team preparing to break into a house where the terrorist suspect was hiding.

After a loud bang, apparently caused by a stun grenade, the camera follows the counter-terrorism unit into the safe house. It then shows what the suspect – thought to be an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) member from one of the Central Asian countries – relied on while planning a high-profile attack.

Caught on film were a Makarov pistol, a bottle full of flammable liquid and a gas canister, as well as some plastic bags purportedly containing explosive substance.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said the suspect opened fire at the counter-terrorism unit trying to detain him but was shot dead. A high-power improvised explosive device as well as firearms and ammunition have been found at the location.

