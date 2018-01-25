‘This is not a drill!’ Netflix outages trigger ‘doomsday’ distress after Facebook & Instagram issues

In a down day for people looking to waste time on the internet, Netflix is suffering outages across Europe. The problems follow widespread issues on Instagram and Facebook.

The hugely popular TV streaming site has been suffering major problems in Europe with nearly 2,000 issues reported in many of the continent’s major cities, according to Outage Report.

Numerous users reported the site was failing to load or even open while others said the streams kept freezing and were blurry. The issues were not limited to Europe, with people in Israel, South Africa and the USA also reporting issues.

Earlier on Thursday Facebook and Instagram also suffered widespread outages. The social media platforms, which are both owned by Facebook, stopped working in many cities across North America and Europe shortly after 6pm GMT.

Apologies for the hiccup there! We should be back to normal shortly. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) January 25, 2018

A large volume of Facebook issues were reported in New York and Los Angeles while Instagram’s problems were even more widespread with hundreds reported across the two continents.

With the three major websites suffering technical difficulties people took to Twitter to express their frustration at the situation and ponder whether the world is coming to an end.

Netflix is down ffs pic.twitter.com/qZpyJqePFn — Arsenal News HQ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) January 25, 2018

Also Netflix is down. pic.twitter.com/0j6CyHWPbV — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 25, 2018

Netflix ist down. Was macht man ohne Netflix. Wie existiert man? H I L F E. pic.twitter.com/w0qciIb1VF — Tanja ist es vielleicht 🐍🦂 (@trash_yoda) January 25, 2018

Netflix is down



Fortnite is down



The end of the world is near — Tom (@ThoMass3630) January 25, 2018

