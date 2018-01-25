Tu-160 Blackjack piercing through snowy skies at low altitude caught on camera (VIDEO)

The test flight of Russia’s new Tu-160 strategic bomber was caught on camera near Kazan. The war machine is seen darting through a milk-white snowy sky over the Russian city, flying as low as 300 meters.

The short clip of the bomber’s flyby was published online by a news website. The flight was part of the trials of the aircraft, which lasted for about seven minutes and was witnessed by a delegation of senior Russian officials, headed by the president.

The plane was unveiled in November 2017 and will join a fleet of 16 aircraft of the same nuclear-capable design in the Russian armed forces before year’s end.

