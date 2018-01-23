Taking a dip at -50C: Chinese tourists brave icy waters in coldest village on Earth (VIDEO)

A group of Chinese tourists showed no fear as they jumped into freezing water in the Russian village of Oymyakon.

Oymyakon in Russia’s Yakutia region is one of the coldest inhabited places in the world. Last week, it experienced temperatures so cold that it broke the town’s digital thermometer, and reached lower than minus 62 degrees.

That didn’t stop the group of tourists from braving the freezing waters of a thermal spring, however. The group were staying at the Hotel Ouimu, which recommended they experience a local pastime, taking an arctic bath in a local spring.

The extremely chilling moment was captured on video. The five brave, or crazy, men ran into the icy water, shouting and screaming the entire time. The group even splashed each other with the water, as a dog looked on from the snowy sidelines, unwilling to join them in the icy depths.

Coldest village on Earth: Residents of Siberian settlement unfazed by -62C temperatures (VIDEO) https://t.co/N6oGG79XPVpic.twitter.com/vH1ATbsEC1 — RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!