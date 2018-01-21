Missiles hit Turkish town near Syrian border, casualties reported

The Turkish border town of Reyhanli has been hit by missiles launched from Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said. The town’s mayor claimed there were dozens of people injured and at least one killed.

At least one person was killed and 32 others wounded, Reyhanli’s mayor Hussein Sanverdi told Turkish media.

Speaking to the Turkish channel NTV, Sanverdi said: “One Syrian lost his life. We have 32 injuries. Two are seriously injured,” according to Hurriyet.

Photos emerged online apparently showing the aftermath of the missile attack. One man was pictured covered in blood while lying on the ground, while numerous photos of damaged vehicles were also posted to social media.

Fortunately,local shops were closed due to holiday,this prevented a calamity that could occur.

We also know that 3 mortar attack have took place so far.#OliveBranchOperation#Reyhanlıpic.twitter.com/E4EdABRUWY — EHA News (@eha_news) January 21, 2018

Four cars as well as business and residential properties were reportedly damaged in the attack. Police have been deployed to the area.

