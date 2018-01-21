Missiles hit Turkish town near Syrian border, casualties reported
At least one person was killed and 32 others wounded, Reyhanli’s mayor Hussein Sanverdi told Turkish media.
Speaking to the Turkish channel NTV, Sanverdi said: “One Syrian lost his life. We have 32 injuries. Two are seriously injured,” according to Hurriyet.
Photos emerged online apparently showing the aftermath of the missile attack. One man was pictured covered in blood while lying on the ground, while numerous photos of damaged vehicles were also posted to social media.
Fortunately,local shops were closed due to holiday,this prevented a calamity that could occur.— EHA News (@eha_news) January 21, 2018
We also know that 3 mortar attack have took place so far.#OliveBranchOperation#Reyhanlıpic.twitter.com/E4EdABRUWY
#Reyhanlıpic.twitter.com/juOGsZ13nE— S-SYR ▓★ ★█ (@ssyr__) January 21, 2018
Four cars as well as business and residential properties were reportedly damaged in the attack. Police have been deployed to the area.
Bomba sonrası Reyhanlı.! pic.twitter.com/kVyDpy6Kf2— ADA ☀️ (@ADA_3331) January 21, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW