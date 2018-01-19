Putin braves icy water for traditional Epiphany dip (VIDEO)

President Vladimir Putin waded the icy waters of a frozen lake in a traditional celebration of Epiphany. The annual baptism is a long lasting staple of the Orthodox Church, with believers across Russia taking the midwinter dip.

Putin took the plunge in an ice-hole in Lake Seliger north of Moscow to commemorate the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River over two millennia ago.

Putin, renowned for his 'tough guy' image and his love of outdoor forays, walked up to the freezing water in a thick fur coat, casually inquiring if the gathered reporters were feeling cold. He then removed his attire, as is traditional for the Epiphany bathing, and took the dip in the water that had been blessed by the Russian clergy.

Traditionally, bathing in ice-cold rivers and ponds takes place during the night of January 18-19. This year's Epiphany was milder than the usual Russian chill, with the temperature near Lake Seliger standing at about six or seven degrees Celcius below zero (-19 Fahranheit).