Macron and May sign treaty to deal with migrants in Calais (VIDEO)

British PM Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed a treaty that will see the UK increase funding for security measures along France’s border.

After the pair negotiated foreign policy measures during a summit at the Sandhurst military base in England, a British official announced that the UK government will provide a further £44.5 million to help bolster border controls between the two nations. The extra funding will reportedly go towards CCTV and fencing on the French side.

Speaking at the UK-France Summit, May said Brexit would not impact negatively on the relationship between France and Britain. “We will be looking for a deep and special partnership for the future,” she told the media.

Un nouveau traité, le traité de Sandhurst, permettra d’améliorer la coopération pour gérer notre frontière commune. #UKFRSummitpic.twitter.com/hIPFtotg7l — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 18, 2018

The British government agreed to a closer partnership with France on tackling instability in the Sahel region of Africa. It includes £50 million in aid, as well as an agreement to deploy RAF Chinook helicopters to Mali for counter-terrorism operations.

As well as @RoyalAirForce Chinooks to the Sahel, the PM @Number10govand @EmmanuelMacron agreed to the creation of a UK-France Defence Ministerial Council and UK support to the European Intervention Initiative. Read more at https://t.co/vIcC3QTqnj#UKFRSummitpic.twitter.com/9mucTXaNpa — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) January 18, 2018

Asked whether agreements reached at the summit represented a victory for France, Macron said Britain’s commitment towards border management and military support in the African Sahel are not gifts.

“Either we win together or we lose together,” the French leader said. “These topics are of joint interest. The investment made at the Sahel is not an investment for France. We are doing it together.”