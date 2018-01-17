North & South Korea to form 1st joint Olympic team, march at opening together under unified flag
FILE PHOTO: North Korea's gymnast and South Korea's listen to the national anthem as the North Korean flag rises © Claro Cortes / Reuters
North and South Korea have agreed to form a unified women's hockey team for the upcoming Winter Olympics, and will march under a unified flag at the opening ceremony, according to a joint statement.

North Korea is due to send a delegation which will consist of around 550 members including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo fighters, to the South Korean capital of Seoul on January 25.

