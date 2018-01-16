47 injured as school bus rams into building in Eberbach, Germany – police

At least 47 people were injured, 10 seriously, after a school bus veered off the road and plowed into a building in western Germany, police said.

The school bus hit a building on Tuesday morning in the city of Eberbach in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Ten of those injured were seriously hurt, DPA news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson. It was not clear how many of the injured are children,

The bus, which regularly takes schoolchildren from neighboring communities to Eberbach, veered off the road, crashed into several cars, and rammed straight into the building, the news agency said.