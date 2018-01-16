Not groovy, baby! If Friends is ‘problematic,’ here are 6 more things we should ban from the ‘90s

As all 10 seasons of Friends were released on Netflix last week, young viewers found dozens of unexamined sexist, homophobic and abusive incidents in the sitcom. Is it time to banish other cultural milestones from the same decade?

none of the bits from friends have aged particularly well, but so far it seems like “fat monica” is the worst — ᴘᴀᴘᴇʀʙᴇᴀᴛssᴄɪssᴏʀs! ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ (@paperbeatstweet) January 15, 2018

I’m sorry but you can’t say Friends isn’t problematic when the entire character of Chandler is shaped around gay panic humor — Andy (@andrewg5000) 15 January 2018

i enjoy friends but sometimes it’s so problematic i kinda just want to stab myself.................,,,,,,,????? why am i like this — 🌊 (@rnotif) 14 January 2018

Austin Powers – Historic sex abuser

Didn’t just abuse women in the 1960s but actually traveled through time so that he could abuse some more. And we are meant to root for him?

Britney Spears – Internalized sexism, underage sex promotion

OK, ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ wasn’t actually about domestic violence, but isn’t that schoolgirl outfit a pedophile magnet? And don’t even start with Born to Make You Happy.

Heroin chic – Body shaming

Don’t talk about ‘90s icons being too thin – because a body shape is not a crime. But also ban them from the catwalk for being too thin – because they are setting a bad example.

Wonderbra ads – Sexual objectification

The iconic scantily-clad poses reduce women to sex objects for the male gaze. Lingerie ads should not be allowed to be seen by men, and should feature fully-clothed women engaged in productive, fulfilling pursuits.

Spice Girls – Racist, sexist clichés

A series of offensively reductive identities. It’s not OK to call a fully-grown woman ‘Baby.’ And ‘Scary Spice’ just plays on insidious stereotypes about black women.

Pocahontas – With the best of intentions, everything

Whichever way you approach this, it is going to be cultural appropriation, noble savage mythmaking, and outright racist stereotyping. So, probably best just not make any movies about Native Americans at all, or wait until they build their own Disney.