Naked FEMEN activist goes full ‘Donald Trump’ in Kiev nuclear protest (VIDEO)

A topless FEMEN activist braved the cold Ukrainian winter to impersonate Donald Trump outside the US embassy in Kiev on Friday.

The near naked ‘Trump’ was helped clambour onto the US embassy sign by two clothed activists. ‘Trump’ carried a ‘nuclear football’ with her and had the words ‘Mr Big Button’ emblazoned across her chest.

The unnamed activist, complete with a Trump-esque wig and makeup, gestured to onlookers in the style of the president as she protested his ongoing war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

During his New Year speech, the DPRK leader stated that "the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office" to which Trump tweeted, "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my button works."

Speaking after the protest the activist said that the “dick measuring” contest between the two leaders must stop and that FEMEN wanted to send their “greetings to Donald Trump and his patriarchal system.”

FEMEN was founded in Ukraine in 2008. It became famous for its provocative protests, which involved female activists baring their chests, often daubed with slogans, to highlight issues such as prostitution, women’s and LGBT rights, fascism and religious intolerance.