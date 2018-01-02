Insta hero Russian sailor pulls astounding ‘alien’ fish from ocean depths (PHOTOS)
Fedortsov works on a trawler based out of Murmansk in northwest Russia. The ship usually traverses the seas of the Arctic Ocean but he has also posted pictures of monsters found off the coast of Africa.
Hello from Hell... pic.twitter.com/HsWXkbmOyH— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 1, 2017
He has built a huge following on Twitter and Instagram as people seem to have an insatiable appetite for the freakish fish he serves up.
Some of the extraordinary creatures are surprisingly beautiful – while others are straight up terrifying.
The sailor does not even know the names of some of the more unusual fish that he posts. Fedortsov said this puzzling yellow-eyed creature was captured at a depth of about 500 meters in the Norwegian sea.
Looks like cartoon dragon. No photoshop— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 30, 2017
The photos of his bizarre specimens have been met by a flood of reaction online. Several commenters said the fish looks like an alien while others said it had put them off their lunch.
ScaryBeauty on my hands pic.twitter.com/X6lFoyMfps— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 8, 2017
My new photo of #frilledsharkpic.twitter.com/PaGQVB8gpj— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 2, 2017