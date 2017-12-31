3, 2, 1, BURN! New Year tree goes up in flames in Russia’s Far East (VIDEOS)
The 25-meter high plastic tree in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk took its time to get started, but began burning right after the fireworks display. In videos posted from the scene, a voice can be heard calling on the visibly nonchalant crowd to keep their cool, take 30 steps away from the burning tree, and go on celebrating.
Южно-Сахалинск зажигает!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BbVMtdigGP— Внук Врага Народа (@TarasNKutuzov) December 31, 2017
No one in the huge crowd around the tree was affected. The once-in-a-lifetime spectacle was captured on dozens of smartphones.
When most on-lookers left the scene, the tree was still burning and the disco music played on.
Южно-Сахалинск зажигает! Елочка гори! pic.twitter.com/Z0pVfPXITZ— ПРАВДИВАЯ ПРАВДА (@Pravdiva_pravda) December 31, 2017
The city administration is a bit less amused with how the New Year started. A special commission has already been set up to find out why the tree caught fire.