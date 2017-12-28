Cybersecurity guru McAfee claims his Twitter account hacked to promote alternate cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency enthusiast and cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee has claimed that his Twitter account was compromised by an unknown offender who used his social media account to fraudulently promote “undervalued” digital coins.

McAfee said his Twitter account was compromised and used by a hacker to promote lesser-known cryptocurrencies. The now deleted tweets imitated McAfee's “coin of the day” posts, which the cyber security expert stopped posting a few days ago, indicating instead, that he will write each Monday on a “coin of the week.”

Hi john, were you using mcafee antivirus or kapersky? Asking for a friend. — Bruce Hunt (@cryptonization) December 27, 2017

The alleged hack triggered a joke storm from tweeters, which mainly revolved around advising McAfee to use better anti-virus software. While the cybersecurity guru sold his company some 20 years ago, the McAfee anti-virus software still bears his name. McAfee responded to the mockery by stating he has “no control over Twitter’s security,” adding, that his fame as a cybersecurity guru makes him a primary target for hackers and impersonators with fake accounts.

I downloaded Norton Antivirus after that — teosins (@MatteoHanna) December 28, 2017

McAfee also suggested that his account was likely compromised through his mobile phone, pointing out that if this could happen to him, “it can affect anyone.”