‘7 grams of pot, 24 cops’: French police mocked over anti-drug op
A glorious tweet from the police in Loire-Atlantique, western France, reporting the results of an anti-narcotics operation at the Nantes university hospital, did not go unnoticed.
“Security and drug search operation at the St Jacques hospital - 24 police officers mobilized, 10 people + 3 buildings controlled with the support of 2 dogs - 7gr of cannabis found in the room of 1 patient,” the police wrote on Saturday.
[#Opération]de sécurisation & de recherche de stupéfiants à l’hôpital St Jacques à #REZE - 24 policiers mobilisés ➡️10 personnes+3 bâtiments contrôlés avec l'appui de 2 chiens stup 🐶 - 7gr de résine découverts dans la chambre d'1 patient 👉 belle collaboration avec @CHUnantespic.twitter.com/xnpfoAITsP— Police Nationale 44 (@PoliceNat44) 23 декабря 2017 г.
Internet users, an award-winning film maker Matthieu Kassovitz among them, couldn’t help making fun of the scope of the police operation.
“Bastards. 7grams !!! 24 policemen !!!!! You are a band of good for nothing,” he wrote.
Bande de batards. 7g !!! 24 policiers !!!!! Vous êtes une belle bande de bon à rien @PoliceNationalehttps://t.co/EZSWQXSAgg— mathieu Kassovitz (@kassovitz1) 23 декабря 2017 г.
Many others could not contain their feelings too.
“Congratulations for this uselessness!”
Bravo pour cette inutilité !— Delphine Blanchard🦄 (@Galatee) 23 декабря 2017 г.
“24 people and 2 dogs to target 7 grams of a product that is considered therapeutic in many countries. And you are proud of it?”
24 personnes et 2 chiens pour 7gr d’un produit qui est considéré comme thérapeutique dans pas mal de pays. Et vous en êtes fier ?— olivM (@olivM) 23 декабря 2017 г.
“24 policemen to target 7grams… what an act of bravery.”
24 policiers pour 7gr eh ben quel exploit— cawouet l'insoumise (@cawouette1) 23 декабря 2017 г.
“I hope our society will soon realize that it has pressing priorities other than mobilizing 24 people for 7grams of a substance consumed by consenting adults.”
J'espère que notre société réalisera bientôt qu'elle a d'autres priorités que celle de mobiliser 24 personne pour 7g d'une substance consommée par des adultes consentant— Nestor le Castor (@CastorNestor) 23 декабря 2017 г.
