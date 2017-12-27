HomeWorld News

Quiz whizz or news novice? Test your knowledge of 2017

Get short URL
Quiz whizz or news novice? Test your knowledge of 2017
© Reuters
From electoral tensions to scientific breakthroughs, this year was bursting with news. But have you been paying attention? Prove your mettle with RT's jumbo quiz of the year.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.