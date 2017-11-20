Suspicious device found at US consulate in Zurich - reports

A United States consular office in the Swiss financial capital Zurich has been evacuated, according to local reports.

Staff found a suspicious package in the entrance Monday, newspaper Blick reports.

“For the SWAT team” was written on the outside of the package according to staff who spoke to the newspaper. The package also reportedly contained anti-American messages and contained phone number.

Auf einem Papiersack standen anti-amerikanische Parolen: US-Konsulat in Zürich evakuiert https://t.co/GeIilGKjNCpic.twitter.com/LnqyScjumV — Blick (@Blickch) November 20, 2017

Police confirmed an ongoing operation in the area but gave no further details.

