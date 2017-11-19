‘No evidence whatsoever’ that Nibiru is coming to kill us says NASA scientist (POLL)

A NASA scientist has once again debunked claims that the world is going to end on Sunday when the mysterious planet Nibiru comes hurtling towards Earth.

“There is no such planet, there never has been, and presumably there never will be — but it keeps popping up over and over,” astronomer and space scientist David Morrison told the SETI Institute’s podcast last week. “You’re asking me for a logical explanation of a totally illogical idea.”

According to some, the mysterious planet known as Planet X, or Nibiru, is lurking outside our solar system, ready to devastate the Earth either by crashing into us or ripping our planet apart with its gravitational pull.

End of Days: Doomsayer sees 7 years of tribulation, rise of Antichrist & Planet X smashing into Earth https://t.co/M4hKm0lq3upic.twitter.com/e7PvGJmq8L — RT (@RT_com) October 10, 2017

Biblical doomsdayer David Meade has predicted the End of Days numerous times, with Nibiru’s journey to Earth forecasted in 2003, then 2012, and more recently on September 23, 2017.

After the world didn’t end on September 23 as he predicted, Meade said “the world as you know it” would end in October, with Planet X destroying one-third of the world. October has come and gone, and now November 19 is the latest date that the apocalypse is expected to take place.

“There is no observational evidence whatever,” Morrison said. “Astronomers are keeping track of what happens in the universe, what happens in the sky very well, and astronomers never report this. Besides, if a big object were coming into the solar system its gravitation would perturb the orbits of the planets and we’d have detected that long before it came close to the Earth.”

Morrison has had to address the Nibiru rumors before. In 2008 he wrote: “I assumed that Nibiru was the sort of Internet rumor that would quickly pass.”

Nine years later, it appears that was wishful thinking.