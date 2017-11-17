ISIS car bomb kills 20, injures 30 at site for displaced families in eastern Syria – state media

Twenty people have been killed and 30 others injured by a car bomb planted by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) at a site for displaced families in eastern Syria, according to state media.

The blast occurred near the city of Deir ez-Zor, according to SANA state news agency. It took place near the al-Jafra area, which is controlled by the Syrian government. The People's Protection Units (YPG) confirmed the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a "massacre."

Earlier this month, the Syrian Army announced the fight against IS in Syria was coming to a close, after the city of Abu Kamal – considered to be the last terrorist stronghold in the country – was liberated. The takeover of the area in eastern Syria close to the border with Iraq also prevented the militants from moving freely between the two countries.

However, strikes continue to target certain positions where terrorists gather. This month, Russian Air Force long-range bombers have carried out a number of successful missions in eastern Syria, destroying IS hideouts where armored vehicles and other military equipment were located.