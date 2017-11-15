Riots in Brussels as 'hundreds' of youths clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The clashes broke out at the Place de la Monnaie, a square near the Belgian federal opera house in central Brussels. The unrest allegedly began when police officers approached a large group of youths gathered at the square.
Nieuwe rellen aan de gang in Brussel. Honderden mensen op straat aan Muntplein, omsingelen combi's en gooien met dingen naar politie. https://t.co/mfs7G6sFHCpic.twitter.com/yEKYF8tY39— VTM NIEUWS (@VTMNIEUWS) November 15, 2017
Politie @zpz_polbru nergens meer te bespeuren, ondertussen gaan rellen ongestoort verder #muntplein#brussel#helholepic.twitter.com/KQp0dWGFE5— Steven Vollebergh 🎗 (@SVollebergh) November 15, 2017
The gathering started throwing projectiles at the officers and even forced them to retreat, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported. The police then called for backup and attempted to disperse the crowd.
A video posted on Twitter shows police officers in riot gear supported by a water cannon moving along the streets of the Belgian capital.
#brussel #rellenpolitie#kannietnaarhuis pic.twitter.com/rcnFrHnBto— Patrick Morote (@morote_p) November 15, 2017
Oké politie Brussel, wat is het excuus nu weer om niet in te grijpen op Muntplein? #dtvpic.twitter.com/o6xWlKw482— Hannelore Schurgers (@hannschurgers) November 15, 2017
Une camionnette est détruite #Monnaie#Bruxellespic.twitter.com/lUxESeubOY— Louis Colart (@LouisColart) November 15, 2017