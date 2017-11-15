Riots in Brussels as 'hundreds' of youths clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Violent clashes have erupted in central Brussels as police were confronted by hundreds of young people who had reportedly gathered for a meeting with a social network star. The rioters threw projectiles at police and damaged stores and cars in the area, local media report.

The clashes broke out at the Place de la Monnaie, a square near the Belgian federal opera house in central Brussels. The unrest allegedly began when police officers approached a large group of youths gathered at the square.

Nieuwe rellen aan de gang in Brussel. Honderden mensen op straat aan Muntplein, omsingelen combi's en gooien met dingen naar politie. https://t.co/mfs7G6sFHCpic.twitter.com/yEKYF8tY39 — VTM NIEUWS (@VTMNIEUWS) November 15, 2017

The gathering started throwing projectiles at the officers and even forced them to retreat, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported. The police then called for backup and attempted to disperse the crowd.

A video posted on Twitter shows police officers in riot gear supported by a water cannon moving along the streets of the Belgian capital.