HomeWorld News

Riots in Brussels as 'hundreds' of youths clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Riots in Brussels as 'hundreds' of youths clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
November 15, 2017, Riot police at the Muntplein - Place de la Monnaie, during a face off between the police and youngsters, in the city center of Brussels © Nils Quintelier / Global Look Press
Violent clashes have erupted in central Brussels as police were confronted by hundreds of young people who had reportedly gathered for a meeting with a social network star. The rioters threw projectiles at police and damaged stores and cars in the area, local media report.

The clashes broke out at the Place de la Monnaie, a square near the Belgian federal opera house in central Brussels. The unrest allegedly began when police officers approached a large group of youths gathered at the square.

The gathering started throwing projectiles at the officers and even forced them to retreat, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported. The police then called for backup and attempted to disperse the crowd.

A video posted on Twitter shows police officers in riot gear supported by a water cannon moving along the streets of the Belgian capital.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.