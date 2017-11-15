5.5 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's southeastern coast – state media

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck off South Korea's southeastern coast, about 6km (4 miles) north of the southeastern port city of Pohang, Yonhap news agency reported.

The tremors were felt in the South Korean capital, Seoul, some 270km from Pohang, Yonhap said.The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, USGS said, however, noting only one earthquake in the area with a 5.4 magnitude.

[지진조기경보]



추정규모 : 5.5

발생시각 : 2017-11-15 14:29:31

추정위치 : 경북 포항시 북구 북쪽 6Km 지역

(위도 36.10, 경도 129.37)



경북 포항시 일대 최대예상진도 - Ⅷ pic.twitter.com/qy0V2n6pVk — 기상청 지진정보서비스 (@KMA_earthquake) November 15, 2017

The residents of Pohang were told to evacuate, the agency said, adding that reports emerged about buildings shaking following the tremor.

Pohang is some 35km from the Wolseong Nuclear Power Plant, which has six operational reactors. There have been no reports of any damage to them yet.