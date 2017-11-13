Drug truck: Police seize 6 tons of marijuana worth $1mn in truck in Brazil (VIDEO)

Brazilian police have seized six tons of marijuana tightly packed in a fuel truck in the south of the country, a video uploaded on social media shows. The ‘drug truck’ is worth over $1 million, according to reports in local media.

Police and officers from the anti-narcotics department (DENARC) located the suspicious vehicle near the city of Naviraí in Mato Grosso do Sul state on Thursday morning, local media said.

The video uploaded on Facebook shows police officers opening the truck, which is full of small, colored packages allegedly filled with marijuana.

The ‘drug truck’ is worth around $5 million Brazilian reals ($1.5 million), the driver of the truck reportedly told police.

The drugs were seized after a joint operation launched by police and DENARC which lasted six months. The cargo was reportedly due to be delivered to Paraná state in southern Brazil. The truck driver was taken into custody.