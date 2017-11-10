Oil pipeline explodes & bursts into flames in Bahrain (VIDEOS)

A large explosion triggered a fire on an oil pipeline in Bahrain.

The interior ministry said there were no casualties. Firefighters are at the scene working to bring the blaze under control. The ministry said an investigation is underway.

An explosion caused a fire in an oil pipeline near Buri village. No injuries reported, civil defence teams are extinguishing the fire. Investigation launched — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 10, 2017

The explosion happened near Buri village, close to the Al Amal hospital, about 15 km from the capital, Manama.