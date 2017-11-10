Dramatic video catches moment that 9-story block exploded in Russia’s Urals

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment that part of a nine-story block of flats collapsed in the Russian city of Izhevsk, killing at least six people. The incident was captured on a dashcam.

The terrifying scenes show one corner of the residential building exploding, a column of fire erupting into the grey sky, debris being thrown into the air and across the street, with plumes of dark smoke rising on the horizon.

At least eight apartments were completely destroyed and more than 30 were affected by the horrific collapse. Investigators believe the residential building, constructed nearly three decades ago, was blown apart by a gas explosion. “The building folded as if it was a house of cards,” one witness told Rossiya 24 TV network.

Nearly 130 residents of the building, including 20 children, were evacuated on Wednesday, local officials said. Rescuers continue to search for people trapped under the rubble.