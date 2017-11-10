White House and Kremlin send conflicting signals on Putin-Trump meeting at APEC

Russia and the US are as yet unclear on whether a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place at the APEC summit. While the White House says there are scheduling conflicts, Moscow says it may be still viable.

On Thursday, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told media that the leaders are scheduled to meet at the APEC summit on Friday.

However, just hours ahead of the summit the White House said that Putin and Trump’s meeting will not happen because of scheduling conflicts.

“Regarding a Putin meeting, there was never a meeting confirmed, and there will not be one due to scheduling conflicts on both sides,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

While the presidents could possibly “bump into each other and say hello,” a scheduled formal meeting is “not one on the calendar and we don't anticipate that there will be one,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that the meeting is still being negotiated.

“Discussions continue. There is no clarity yet,” he told media on Friday.