Residential building partially collapses in western Urals, Russia, injuries reported (PHOTOS)

Part of a residential building in the Russian city of Izhevsk, in the western Urals, has collapsed from the 1st to the 9th floors, according to the Emergencies Ministry. Injuries are being reported, with the number of casualties still unclear.

“The preliminary theory is that the collapse was caused by the domestic gas explosion,” the local government’s press service has said.

Two people have reportedly been rescued from under the rubble, with medics now treating them. However, more people might be trapped, according to unconfirmed media reports citing Emergencies Ministry sources.

Plumes of dust could be seen rising above the street in one video shot by an onlooker. The corner of the building is completely destroyed, with rubble piled up. Stores located on the first floor have been buried under the debris, according to local media. The sign for a children’s center can be seen in one of the photographs uploaded on social media.

More than 30 apartments have been affected by the collapse, a ministry spokesman said. Residents of the neighboring apartments were evacuated, with rescuers continuing to look for potential casualties.

Built 27 years ago, the building houses some 550 residents, RIA reports quoting a source in the region’s emergency services. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the collapse.