Have loads of sex & make more babies – Polish gov tells citizens

‘Go forth and multiply like rabbits!’ That’s the message the Polish government has for its citizens, as the country with one of the lowest birth-rates in Europe hopes to reverse the trend.

The Poles aren’t currently hopping into bed with each other as much as the government would like, so they have decided to launch a public health campaign with the help of some notoriously lust-filled furry friends.

The health ministry of Poland has issued a challenge to the country’s citizens, using some animated rabbits to offer tips to wannabe parents. They include exercising, eating healthy and trying to minimise stress, all of which should be easy enough once they have a little bunny of their own.

Viewers are told: “If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits.” Steadfast advice, clearly, as the bunny narrator goes on to say that his fertile father had 63 offspring.

The Poles are following in the footsteps of the Danes, who in 2015 launched their own ad campaign encouraging citizens to ‘screw for Denmark’ in the hope of raising the Scandinavian country’s population.