Candy-dispersing drone crashes into crowd, injuring 6 people (VIDEO)
The drone was flying on Saturday over a crowd gathered at a robotic technologies fair in one of the city parks, Kyodo reported. The four-kilogram quadcopter was in the air spewing out candy when it suddenly began to lose altitude and crashed into the crowd.
大垣ロボットフェスで、子供の菓子まきで、ドローン落ちて惨事に…あぶねぇな…— ぶ～り（おしゃぶり） (@0start18) November 4, 2017
#ロボットpic.twitter.com/zHrIw1WbMP
The collapsed drone injured six people, aged between five years and 48 years old, police said. It added that the injuries were minor and mainly constituted of scratches and bruises.
READ MORE: 'Great deal' of drone activity over DC-area military bases, despite ban
Police were questioning the drone pilot, with organizers saying that the 37-year-old man had a permit from the Transport Ministry to operate the UAV during the event. Around 600 people, including 100 children, were present in the park when the crash happened, the organizers added.