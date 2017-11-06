US Special Counsel has ‘enough evidence’ to charge ex-National Security Adviser Flynn – reports
The federal investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged links between Moscow and the Trump presidential campaign has gathered enough evidence to charge former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn and his son, NBC reports. Mueller is now putting more pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, three sources familiar with the probe told the news outlet. The investigators will be questioning multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information on Flynn’s lobbying activities.