#1917LIVE: Russian Revolution in real-time tweets Live updates

#1917LIVE: Russian Revolution in real-time tweets
The situation on November 6, 1917 is critical. Russia's provisional government is on its last legs. Vladimir Lenin and his Bolsheviks, with widespread popular support, are taking over Petrograd. RT’s #1917LIVE will be updating readers on these final moments of the Russian Revolution.
  • 06 November 2017

    07:50 GMT

    As soon as the Junkers are kicked out from major strategic points in town, the Red Guards, sailors and soldiers of the Bolsheviks plan to make it to the Winter Palace, the seat of the provisional government.

  • 06:15 GMT

    As the Red Guards and soldiers liberate the offices of 'Workers' Way' and other newspapers from the government's Junkers, a secret meeting at Smolny - the headquarters of the Bolshevik uprising in Petrograd - is held. Elsewhere at the Kresty Jail, imprisoned Bolsheviks are being set free on MRC's authority, joining up with the rebellion.

  • 05:55 GMT

  • 05:35 GMT

    Kerensky knows his government does not stand a chance against the overwhelming military force summoned up by the Bolsheviks, so he orders the sailors of the Aurora out to sea. But the MRC is quick to override it, and Aurora stays put, with its cannon trained on Petrograd.

  • 05:24 GMT

    The Military-Revolutionary Committee (MRC) - set up by Leon Trotsky, Lenin's most trusted Bolshevik - is coordinating the rebellion.

  • 05:22 GMT

  • 04:20 GMT

    The Bolsheviks enjoy the support of the Red Guards paramilitary units, as well as the vast majority of soldiers and sailors.

  • 04:00 GMT

    A fight is ongoing for the takeover of strategic positions around the capital. Particularly the bridges. Key among them is the Palace Bridge, leading to the Winter Palace - the seat of the provisional government. 

  • 02:20 GMT

    The young Junkers are Prime Minister Alexander Kerensky's last hope. Every other gun-bearing individual is with the Bolsheviks. 

