#1917LIVE: Russian Revolution in real-time tweets Live updates
06 November 201707:50 GMT
As soon as the Junkers are kicked out from major strategic points in town, the Red Guards, sailors and soldiers of the Bolsheviks plan to make it to the Winter Palace, the seat of the provisional government.
We're deploying armed groups to take bridges under control, get them down & ensure unrestricted access to all parts of Petrograd! #1917LIVE— Mil.Rev.Comm. (@MRC_1917) November 6, 2017
Our commissars now at all strategic infrastructure installations. No orders from @ProvGovt_1917 / Petrograd Military Command valid #1917LIVE— Mil.Rev.Comm. (@MRC_1917) November 6, 2017
- 06:15 GMT
As the Red Guards and soldiers liberate the offices of 'Workers' Way' and other newspapers from the government's Junkers, a secret meeting at Smolny - the headquarters of the Bolshevik uprising in Petrograd - is held. Elsewhere at the Kresty Jail, imprisoned Bolsheviks are being set free on MRC's authority, joining up with the rebellion.
Our commissar ordered Kresty jail authority to release Bolsheviks. Justice Min. Malyantovich unavailable, all our comrades freed! #1917LIVE— Mil.Rev.Comm. (@MRC_1917) November 6, 2017
- 05:55 GMT
All bridges UP NOW! I order to raise bridges downtown to prevent rioters from moving around & concentrating near govt offices! #1917LIVE— Alexander Kerensky (@Kerensky_1917) November 6, 2017
- 05:35 GMT
Kerensky knows his government does not stand a chance against the overwhelming military force summoned up by the Bolsheviks, so he orders the sailors of the Aurora out to sea. But the MRC is quick to override it, and Aurora stays put, with its cannon trained on Petrograd.
Our crew received instructions from authorities: Battleship ordered to sea. We consider this order counter-revolutionary! #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/lUu9KfzZqn— The Cruiser Aurora (@Aurora_1917) November 6, 2017
- 05:24 GMT
The Military-Revolutionary Committee (MRC) - set up by Leon Trotsky, Lenin's most trusted Bolshevik - is coordinating the rebellion.
Getting awfully crowded outside #Smolny as more Red Guards, soldiers & sailors arrive to receive orders from @MRC_1917. #1917LIVE#1917CROWDpic.twitter.com/hUv31c4WbL— Gavriil Myasnikov (@GMyasnikov_1917) November 6, 2017
- 05:22 GMT
LATEST: Petrograd Military District HQ issues orders preventing capital’s garrison from participating in 'illegal activities' #1917LIVE— Russian Telegraph (@RT_1917) November 6, 2017
- 04:20 GMT
The Bolsheviks enjoy the support of the Red Guards paramilitary units, as well as the vast majority of soldiers and sailors.
More Red Guards, soldiers and sailors arriving at #Smolny to protect the headquarters of the revolution #1917LIVE#1917CROWDpic.twitter.com/abJu3Ue8eG— Gavriil Myasnikov (@GMyasnikov_1917) November 6, 2017
- 04:00 GMT
A fight is ongoing for the takeover of strategic positions around the capital. Particularly the bridges. Key among them is the Palace Bridge, leading to the Winter Palace - the seat of the provisional government.
URGENT: Govt orders Junkers to take all #Petrograd bridges under control to prevent unsanctioned movement of servicemen & citizens #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/Ob7584age6— Russian Telegraph (@RT_1917) November 6, 2017
- 02:20 GMT
The young Junkers are Prime Minister Alexander Kerensky's last hope. Every other gun-bearing individual is with the Bolsheviks.
BREAKING: Junkers raid offices of Bolshevik newspapers 'Soldier' & 'Worker’s Way', declare media outlets closed #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/1e7tGwnwUv— Russian Telegraph (@RT_1917) November 6, 2017