Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile northeast of Riyadh - reports

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted northeast of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, according to local media. There have also been reports of a loud explosion heard at the capital’s airport.

The Saudi air force shot down the alleged weapon on Saturday, Al Arabiya reports, adding that no damage has been caused.

The missile was allegedly aimed at the International King Khalid Airport, according to the state media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

