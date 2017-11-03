Explosion hits night club in Malmo, Sweden

A powerful explosion mangled the doors of a nightclub in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday, but no casualties have so far been reported. The city has recently been hit by a series of blasts.

A bomb squad and a team of technical specialists have been called to the Babel nightclub in central Malmo, police spokesman Magnus Lefèvre said, as cited by SVT. So far it is unclear what type of explosive device was used, but efforts to determine it are under way.

Although the incident took place in the evening, no clubgoers are believed to have been injured in the blast, he said. The motive for the explosion remains as yet unknown.

Witnesses cited by Sydsvenskan report that they saw a man on a moped driving away from the scene shortly before the explosion.

Fortunately, the club was closed at the time the explosion struck.

People living in the neighborhood were woken up by the blast at around 12:30am, and say it was so powerful it could be heard a significant distance away from the site.

"I was awakened by a big crowd. It was a terrible bang,” a witness said.

A year ago, the club’s entrance and a car parked nearby suffered considerable damage in a similar explosion, which also shattered the windows up to the third floor and on the adjacent building.

Swedish YouTube vlogger and journalist Peter Imanuelsen, or PeterSweden, who keeps track of bombings in the country, reported that the nightclub explosion was the 12th to rock Sweden in just 24 days.