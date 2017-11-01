Moscow student posts selfie of himself standing over slain teacher's corpse

Moscow police are investigating a potential murder, after an 18-year-old vocational college student reportedly knifed his teacher during a lecture break, put the photos up on social media, and then slit his own throat.

The student, Andrey Emeliannikov, and his health & safety class teacher, Sergey Danilov, had a personal falling out, according to police sources speaking to TASS, though it is unclear if the throat-slitting was premeditated or impulsive.

According to one report, Emeliannikov had skipped lectures for a fortnight before, being confronted over his truancy by Danilov.TASS added that a video, which could serve as evidence in the investigation has been found on the teenager's mobile phone.

Emeliannikov’s photos included one of him holding a bloodied knife over the prone body of the 44-year-old lecturer, as blood pours out of his throat, with a satisfied grin on the attacker’s face. They were uploaded to his page on Russian social network VK, which has since been blocked.

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, the two bodies were found by another lecturer, alongside a knife and a chainsaw, though it remains to be established if the latter featured in the suspected murder-suicide.

Danilov leaves behind three children.