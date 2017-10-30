Burger bummer: Google CEO promises to ‘drop everything’ to address urgent emoji issue

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken to Twitter to weigh in on a controversial emoji debate, promising to “drop everything” and address the issue first thing Monday.

Pichai was responding to a thread started by writer Thomas Baekdal who compared Google’s burger emoji to Apple’s version, and rightfully pointed out Google’s fatal error of placing the cheese underneath the burger.

Baekdal had no idea just how widely the monumental oversight would escalate. Thousands of retweets and comments later, Pichai attempted to soothe the tense debate by promising to correct the mistake immediately.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Like anything on Twitter, the buck most certainly did not stop there. In fact the burger emoji debacle spread to include Facebook and Facebook Messenger's preposterous lack of continuity within the Zuckerberg family.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

While the controversial stacking of ingredients were at least in line, the stark difference in seed-topped buns is alarming.

@Facebook knows how. But team, we need to talk to @davidmarcus about being so stingy with the sesame. pic.twitter.com/Zu0VKVkV7u — Kaspar Klippgen (@KasparKlippgen) October 29, 2017

Facebook messenger’s David Marcus chimed in to correct Kaspar’s sesame seed complaint: “These are poppy seeds. But our cheese is excellent” he wrote, while painfully ignoring the obvious.

These are poppy seeds. But our cheese is excellent. — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) October 29, 2017

The debate’s ‘ingredients’ reached far and wide to include the order in which lettuce should also be added to the burger – the general consensus being, that both Google and Apple have that one wrong, and should look to Microsoft who insulted their lettuce with the tomato.

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

It also transpired that Samsung is the biggest monster of all, for actually placing their cheese on top of the lettuce.

OMG... Microsoft got it right! But Samsung puts the cheese on top of lettuce??? — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

Cheese misplacement is clearly the result of not enough diversity on the emoji team. Damn those vegetarians. — Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) October 29, 2017

That's an unrealistic standard imposed by media. All burgers are beautiful. — Tanbin Siyam 🐱‍💻 (@potasiyam) October 28, 2017

While you’re at it https://t.co/v118CsuWWO — Thomas Fuchs (@thomasfuchs) October 29, 2017

