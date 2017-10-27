Ceasefire reached between Iraq and Kurds, ending post-referendum violence – US-led coalition

Iraqi forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga have reached an agreement ceasing hostilities in northern Iraq, according to the US-led anti-Islamic-State coalition.

The ceasefire agreement, which covered all fronts, was reached on Friday, a spokesman for the coalition in Baghdad Col. Ryan Dillon told media. Brokering of the agreement was also confirmed by the Kurdistan region’s spokesperson, who said that the ceasefire “is holding,” Reuters reported.

“What we know is that there is a ceasefire,” Dillon told the Kurdish Rudaw news channel. “We certainly want that to extend, to not be just a ceasefire for a short period of time, but that it extends and there is no more fighting.”

Dillon stressed that the Iraqi and Kurdish forces should settle their disagreements and focus on fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) instead of each other. The hostilities, which followed an Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum deemed illegal by Baghdad, therefore should be stopped, he argued.

“We are encouraging dialogue, and to trying to get to the right people through our contacts from both Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces. So that something could be worked out diplomatically, and through dialogue, as opposed through fighting,” he added.