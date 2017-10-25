One killed, three injured incl MP, in explosion in Kiev - officials (PHOTOS)

One man was killed and three others injured in a blast in central Kiev, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry. An MP and his driver are among the victims, according to the official’s Facebook page.

Ukrainian MP Igor Mosiychuk has been injured in an explosion near the TV Espresso HQ in Kiev, according to the TV station and the MP’s press service.

“Igor Mosiychuk is currently in hospital. The operation is ongoing. His condition is not life-threatening," Mosiychuk's press service said on Facebook.

According to an interior ministry Facebook post, three more people were injured, while one of them died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

The interior minister’s advisor, Zoryan Shkiryak, said political analyst Vitaliy Byala was also injured in the blast.

“Both have now been taken to hospital quickly and are under the care of doctors,” Shkiryak stated in a Facebook post, adding that investigators were working the scene.

The man who died in hospital was a bodyguard and aid to Mosiychuk, fellow MP Dmitri Linko said on Facebook.

While the explosion was described by some officials as a “car blast,” photos from the scene suggest that it was a motorcycle parked near the car which blew up.