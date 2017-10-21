Several injured in central Munich knife attack, suspect on the run – police

An unidentified knifeman has attacked and wounded several people in downtown Munich, local police reported, adding that the perpetrator is still at large.

Local law enforcement told residents not to leave their homes. The suspect has been described as a man in his 40s. There has been no mention of any motive for the assault so far. The suspect is also carrying a backpack, according to a police tweet.

Polizeieinsatz am Rosenheimerplatz. Täter verletzt mit Messer mehrere Person. Weitere Informationen folgen. #München — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) 21. Oktober 2017

Bild reported a police helicopter in the sky over the area, while police cars and ambulances are visible on the spot with many people looking on.

Meanwhile, Munich police cautioned against “unhelpful speculation” and urged the public to wait for further statements from the authorities. According to the Munich Fire Department, five people sustained “light injuries” during the assault. Police say there are conflicting reports as to which way the perpetrator fled.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW