Cosmic revelation: Gravitational waves bulletin may transform our view of universe (WATCH LIVE)
LIGO first announced the detection and direct observation of Einstein's theorized gravitational waves back in February 2016, almost 100 years after he published his General Theory of Relativity.
The mysterious waves are believed to be responsible for some of the most violent cosmic events in the known universe.
So far, gravitational waves have been detected only following collisions between black holes, a scientific mystery in and of themselves.
The scientific community has awaited Monday’s announcement with bated breath, as the revelations could change our fundamental understanding of the wider universe and the unseen forces that control our entire existence.