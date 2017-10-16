Israeli jets ‘hit Syrian anti-aircraft battery’ after alleged attack – IDF

Israeli warplanes have reportedly hit a Syrian anti-aircraft battery, Reuters reported citing Israeli military. The report said the Syrian forces fired at the jets while they were “overflying Lebanon.”

The battery was reportedly located 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Damascus.

The planes, which the Israeli military said were on a “reconnaissance mission,” were not hit.

“Earlier today, an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards IDF aircraft during a routine flight over Lebanon. No hits confirmed,” the Israeli Defense Force spokesperson tweeted.

The Israeli military reportedly hit the Syrian battery with four bombs, leaving it no longer operational.

Israel immediately reported the incident to Russia, accusing the government in Damascus of a “clear provocation,” according to Haaretz, citing the military.

“The Syrian regime is responsible for any firing from its territory. We see this incident as a clear provocation and we will not allow it,” Haaretz quoted the army spokesperson as saying.

According to the Haaretz report, an “Sa5-type missile” was fired at the Israeli aircraft, which is a NATO reporting name for Soviet-designed S-200 surface-to-air missiles.

