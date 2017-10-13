Mad Max style? Ukrainian inventor turns tractor in ‘apocalyptic’ APC (VIDEO, PHOTO)
A Ukrainian farmer has created a bizarre-looking vehicle that would truly fit into the post-apocalyptic world of the Mad Max film series.
The contraption, originally an average tractor, was transformed into an armored personnel carrier with an unusual shape that resembles a missile.
The homemade vehicle, named ‘Tortilla’, was unveiled at the Arms and Security International Specialized Exhibition in Kiev between October 10 and 13.
Metal sheets are arranged around the tractor in a way that makes it look like a large missile.
Apparently for the purpose of additional protection, the inventor also attached a metal mesh around his construction.
The developer Boris Tkach said the vehicle was based on a Т-150K tractor.
#Украинские #военные# показали всему миру #бронетрактор [ #Кто НЕ понял, тот "Поймёт! :-)] https://t.co/wV15EXRIaghttps://t.co/MGlL5CDJXcpic.twitter.com/STHowWpQ7E— YuriSL (@RussSL) October 11, 2017