Mad Max style? Ukrainian inventor turns tractor in ‘apocalyptic’ APC (VIDEO, PHOTO)

A Ukrainian farmer has created a bizarre-looking vehicle that would truly fit into the post-apocalyptic world of the Mad Max film series.

The contraption, originally an average tractor, was transformed into an armored personnel carrier with an unusual shape that resembles a missile.

The homemade vehicle, named ‘Tortilla’, was unveiled at the Arms and Security International Specialized Exhibition in Kiev between October 10 and 13.

Metal sheets are arranged around the tractor in a way that makes it look like a large missile.

Apparently for the purpose of additional protection, the inventor also attached a metal mesh around his construction.

The developer Boris Tkach said the vehicle was based on a Т-150K tractor.