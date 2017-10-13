HomeNews

Shooting in Istanbul leaves 1 dead, 2 injured – local media (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Shooting in Istanbul leaves 1 dead, 2 injured – local media (PHOTO, VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Michael Weber / Global Look Press
At least one person has been killed and two more injured in a shooting incident in Istanbul, Turkish media report.

A man armed with a hunting rifle assaulted a group of students in Istanbul’s eastern Pendik district, Hurriyet daily reports.

The attacker injured three students, with one of them, a female student, succumbing to her injuries, according to the media outlet.

A photo and videos purportedly from the scene have been released online, showing first responders and blood on the ground.

The assailant reportedly attempted to commit suicide by cutting his wrists but was detained and taken to the hospital.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.