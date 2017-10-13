Shooting in Istanbul leaves 1 dead, 2 injured – local media (PHOTO, VIDEO)

At least one person has been killed and two more injured in a shooting incident in Istanbul, Turkish media report.

A man armed with a hunting rifle assaulted a group of students in Istanbul’s eastern Pendik district, Hurriyet daily reports.

İstanbul Pendik'te okula av tüfeğiyle yapılan saldırının olay sonrasına ait görüntüleri yayınlandı👇 pic.twitter.com/xZczDSWjBr — Az Önce Oldu (@azonceoldu) October 13, 2017

The attacker injured three students, with one of them, a female student, succumbing to her injuries, according to the media outlet.

Pendik'teki bir okulda 3 öğrenci bir şahıs tarafından vuruldu. Öğrencileri vuran şahıs sonrasında intihar girişiminde bulundu. pic.twitter.com/pBm5pnW1YY — Az Önce Oldu (@azonceoldu) October 13, 2017

A photo and videos purportedly from the scene have been released online, showing first responders and blood on the ground.

Saldırıda hayatını kaybeden öğrencinin saldırganın eski kız arkadaşı olduğu öğrenildi https://t.co/ZInyAZ49gupic.twitter.com/rpUD60w3xd — Habertürk (@Haberturk) October 13, 2017

The assailant reportedly attempted to commit suicide by cutting his wrists but was detained and taken to the hospital.

