Massive fire erupts at abandoned Moscow factory (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A huge blaze has broken out on the territory of a former Moscow iron and steel plant located in the eastern part of the Russian capital. Some 300 sq meters have been reportedly engulfed in flames.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from afar rising from the site.

There have been no reports about any casualties or evacuations so far.

The blaze erupted in an abandoned building located on the territory of the Moscow Serp & Molot (Sickle and Hammer) iron and steel plant – one of the oldest major industrial enterprises in the central part of Russia.

Founded in 1883, the plant was closed in 2011.